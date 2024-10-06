Summarize Simplifying... In short Fawad Khan is making a Bollywood comeback in a love story produced by Vivek Agrawal.

'Abir Gulal' shooting has begun

Fawad Khan begins shooting for Bollywood comeback: Report

By Isha Sharma 09:34 am Oct 06, 202409:34 am

What's the story Pakistani actor Fawad Khan has reportedly commenced filming for his Bollywood comeback project in London. The upcoming romantic comedy, tentatively titled Abir Gulal and directed by Aarti S Bagdi, began production on September 28 with a "40-day schedule from start to finish," according to Mid-Day. This marks Khan's return to Hindi cinema after Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016).

Film synopsis

'Abir Gulal' plot and production details revealed

The film, produced by Vivek Agrawal—known for Udta Punjab (2016), Super 30 (2019), and Vikram Vedha (2023)—tells a love story between two emotionally scarred individuals who meet by chance, help each other heal, and eventually fall in love. An insider shared with Mid-Day that the movie features Khan as a London-based chef and Vaani Kapoor as a traditional Indian girl visiting the city. The source described it as a "simple yet well-crafted love story."

Production timeline

'Abir Gulal' filming schedule and additional cast members

The film's shooting is set to continue across London until November 10, with Malaika Arora and Ridhi Dogra joining the team later. After this, Khan will return to Pakistan while the rest of the crew resumes filming in Mumbai for a week. "The principal shoot and songs are being shot in London," added the source. In related news, Khan's The Legend of Maula Jatt was scheduled to release in India on October 2, but the plans were eventually scrapped.