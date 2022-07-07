Entertainment

Fawad Khan makes MCU debut in 'Ms. Marvel' and how!

Written by Yvonne Jacob Jul 07, 2022, 06:43 pm 2 min read

Fawad Khan plays a crucial role in Marvel's series 'Ms. Marvel'. (Photo credit: Marvel)

The moment we had all been waiting for has finally arrived! Ever since it was reported that actors Farhan Akhtar and Fawad Khan will be marking their Marvel debut in its latest superhero series, Ms. Marvel, fans had been waiting with bated breath for their appearances. While we saw Akhtar in the fourth episode, the fifth one finally introduced us to Pakistani actor Khan.

Context Why does this story matter?

Ms. Marvel is the newest series from Marvel that narrates the origin of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's (MCU) first-ever Muslim superhero—Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani).

In Episode 4, Akhtar appeared as Waleed, the leader of the Red Daggers group.

Disney+ Hotstar released the fifth episode on Wednesday, and this time, we were introduced to Hasan (Khan) who also plays an important role in the series.

Character Khan plays vital role in protagonist's backstory

The Pakistani actor made his MCU debut in the latest episode of the series, playing the role of Hasan, a freedom fighter in the British Raj. In a flashback, it is shown that he meets Aisha (Mehwish Hayat), who is the protagonist's great grandmother in the real world, and falls in love with her. However, he is unaware that Aisha belongs to another dimension.

Information His poem gets inscribed on Aisha's magical bangle

When Hasan first meets Aisha in the flashback, he recites a poem for her. "When the soul lies down in that grass, the world is too full to talk about. What you seek is seeking you..." Interestingly, the second half of the poem turns out to be an inscription on the magical bangle owned by Aisha in the real world.

Reactions Netizens went gaga over Khan's appearance

Netizens loved the onscreen chemistry between Khan and Hayat, and moreover, Khan himself! A user wrote, "If Fawad Khan looked at me like this I would spontaneously combust." Another wrote, "I understand Aisha, I too fell a little in love with Fawad Khan within 5 minutes." Episode 6 of Ms. Marvel is set to land on Disney+ Hotstar on July 13! Are you ready?