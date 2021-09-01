Missing Mark Ruffalo? Here are the projects he's working on

September 1, 2021

List of Mark Ruffalo's upcoming works

Mark Ruffalo was last seen on screen in I Know This Much Is True. The poignant miniseries, where he played a double role, got him several awards. The versatile star is also known for playing Hulk, a role he took up from The Avengers. He returns to play that in Disney+ series She-Hulk. Let's see which are the other projects he is working on.

#1

Reprising his Hulk in 'She-Hulk, and probably in 'Moon Knight'

Created by Jessica Gao, She-Hulk deals with Hulk's cousin, Jennifer Walters, which is being played by Tatiana Maslany. Ruffalo plays the big guy in the series, which is a part of MCU Phase four. The 10-episode long series will release next year. The multiple Academy Award nominee might reprise this role in Moon Knight too, which has Oscar Isaac as the titular character.

#2

Ruffalo is working on science-fiction movie, 'The Adam Project'

Up next is Shawn Levy's directorial The Adam Project, where Ruffalo plays the father of the main character. The science-fiction drama is about Adam (Ryan Reynolds), who travels back in time to seek help from his younger version to confront their late father. The movie was filmed in Vancouver, British Columbia, and Canada. This Netflix flick will release in the first quarter of 2022.

#3

'Newsflash': Ruffalo plays a news channel producer

Newsflash is set to mirror the event of November 22, 1963, when Walter Cronkite was tasked to live report the assassination of President John F Kennedy in Texas. The movie stars Into the Woods actor Chris Pine as Cronkite and Ruffalo plays CBS news producer Don Hewitt. Horror master David Gordon Green will direct this film, which is currently in the post-production stage.

#4

He's also gearing up for 'Poor Things,' a novel adaptation

In May this year, Ruffalo joined the cast of Poor Things, an adaptation of Alasdair Grey's novel by the same name. Also starring Emma Stone and Willem Dafoe, the film will be directed by Yorgos Lanthimos. Set in the Victorian era, it'll revolve around a young woman Belle Baxter, who's being brought back to life by a scientist (probably Ruffalo). It's releasing next year.