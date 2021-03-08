-
#ComicBytes: Interesting facts about the Falcon aka Sam WilsonLast updated on Mar 08, 2021, 12:51 am
Sam Wilson aka the Falcon will finally get the attention he deserves with Disney+'s next Marvel show, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.
Scheduled to premiere on March 19, this show will finally focus on Anthony Mackie's character that often got ignored in the big superhero ensembles.
As we prepare to watch him take Captain America's mantle, here are some interesting facts about the Falcon.
Ultimate incarnation
MCU's Sam Wilcon is heavily inspired by the Ultimate version
If you look at the Falcon in mainstream Marvel Comics and compare it with Mackie's portrayal in MCU, you won't find many similarities.
This is because MCU's Falcon is heavily based on the Ultimate universe Falcon.
From his first suit in Captain America: The Winter Soldier to his army background, many aspects of Mackie's Sam Wilson are similar to his Ultimate universe counterpart.
Birds
Falcon has a telepathic connection with birds, especially Redwing
In the mainstream comics, Redwing is actually a bird and Wilson's close companion instead of the machine shown in MCU.
Furthermore, Falcon is telepathically connected to Redwing due to an ability bestowed upon him by Red Skull and the Cosmic Cube.
This ability also allows Wilson to communicate with other birds and control them, much like Ant-Man's telepathic link with ants.
Wings
His wings were originally designed by the Black Panther
Initially, Falcon was not a flying superhero.
He got his iconic wings in comics after Captain America requested Black Panther's help in designing a set of wings for Wilson.
T'Challa and the Wakandan scientists also worked on the upgraded version of the wings.
Tony Stark later modified Falcon's wings and made them in full-vibranium, which saved Wilson from Zola's bomb explosion in New York.
Historical feats
Falcon is one of first African-American superheroes in Marvel Comics
With his debut in Captain America #117, Falcon became one of the first African-American superheroes in the Marvel universe.
He's also one of the first Black superheroes who didn't have their race directly reflected in their superhero name.
According to Marvel's Senior Vice President of Publishing, Tom Brevoort, Falcon was the first superhero of color to get his own action figure in the 1970s.