Last updated on Mar 08, 2021, 12:51 am

Sam Wilson aka the Falcon will finally get the attention he deserves with Disney+'s next Marvel show, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Scheduled to premiere on March 19, this show will finally focus on Anthony Mackie's character that often got ignored in the big superhero ensembles. As we prepare to watch him take Captain America's mantle, here are some interesting facts about the Falcon.

Ultimate incarnation MCU's Sam Wilcon is heavily inspired by the Ultimate version

If you look at the Falcon in mainstream Marvel Comics and compare it with Mackie's portrayal in MCU, you won't find many similarities. This is because MCU's Falcon is heavily based on the Ultimate universe Falcon. From his first suit in Captain America: The Winter Soldier to his army background, many aspects of Mackie's Sam Wilson are similar to his Ultimate universe counterpart.

Birds Falcon has a telepathic connection with birds, especially Redwing

In the mainstream comics, Redwing is actually a bird and Wilson's close companion instead of the machine shown in MCU. Furthermore, Falcon is telepathically connected to Redwing due to an ability bestowed upon him by Red Skull and the Cosmic Cube. This ability also allows Wilson to communicate with other birds and control them, much like Ant-Man's telepathic link with ants.

Wings His wings were originally designed by the Black Panther

Initially, Falcon was not a flying superhero. He got his iconic wings in comics after Captain America requested Black Panther's help in designing a set of wings for Wilson. T'Challa and the Wakandan scientists also worked on the upgraded version of the wings. Tony Stark later modified Falcon's wings and made them in full-vibranium, which saved Wilson from Zola's bomb explosion in New York.

Historical feats Falcon is one of first African-American superheroes in Marvel Comics