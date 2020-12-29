-
29 Dec 2020
#ComicBytes: History of the Young Avengers, and their MCU debut
The Avengers were an average team in comics but became popular due to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Although Avengers: Endgame seemed like an end of decade long event, they are just getting started.
Case in point, the subtle indication towards the Young Avengers debut in the upcoming movies.
Before we see that happen onscreen, here is everything you need to know.
Creation
The Young Avengers made their debut in 2005
The Young Avengers team was created by Allan Heinberg and Jim Cheung to introduce some young and relatable superheroes to the new generation of fans.
Their debut series in 2005 focused on the aftermath of the Avengers Disassembled storyline when the original team was destructed by an out-of-control Scarlet Witch.
But what exactly was the starting point of this team?
Kang
The younger self of Kang the Conqueror started the team
Nathaniel Richards, the younger self of Kang the Conqueror from the 30th century, time-traveled to the present century to prevent his older self's descent into villainy.
Soon, he reached Stark Industries, accessed and uploaded the A.I. of Vision into his armor, and discovered the Avengers Fail-Safe Program.
This program listed the potential young superheroes, who were somehow related to the original team.
Team
Meet the members of the Young Avengers
Richards then became the Iron Lad and teamed up with Patriot (Eli Bradley, grandson of Black Captain America, Isaiah Bradley), Wiccan (Billy Kaplan, the reincarnated son of Scarlet Witch), Hulkling (Teddy Altman, a half-Kree half-Skrull shapeshifter), Stature (Scott Lang's daughter Cassie Lang) and Kate Bishop (who later became Hawkeye).
The team grew with the inclusion of Kid Loki, Prodigy, Speed, America Chavez, and others.
Marvel
They have participated in mega Marvel events
Despite their initial apprehension, the original Avengers accepted the new team, which resulted in many epic crossovers and tie-ins.
For instance, the Young Avengers were quite instrumental during the events of the Civil War, Secret Invasion, and many more.
However, the changing dynamics of the team and solo missions of the members caused the constant disintegration and reunification of this group.
MCU
The debut of the Young Avengers on Disney+ and movies
Since the announcement of new MCU projects after Endgame, Marvel has indicated toward the Young Avengers's cinematic debut.
This was further confirmed during the Disney Investors Event, where the casting of Kang the Conqueror, Kate Bishop, America Chavez, and Cassie Lang was revealed.
Furthermore, Wiccan and Speed are expected to feature in WandaVision, apart from Hulkling's possible introduction in Secret Invasion.