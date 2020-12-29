The Avengers were an average team in comics but became popular due to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Although Avengers: Endgame seemed like an end of decade long event, they are just getting started. Case in point, the subtle indication towards the Young Avengers debut in the upcoming movies. Before we see that happen onscreen, here is everything you need to know.

Creation The Young Avengers made their debut in 2005

The Young Avengers team was created by Allan Heinberg and Jim Cheung to introduce some young and relatable superheroes to the new generation of fans. Their debut series in 2005 focused on the aftermath of the Avengers Disassembled storyline when the original team was destructed by an out-of-control Scarlet Witch. But what exactly was the starting point of this team?

Kang The younger self of Kang the Conqueror started the team

Nathaniel Richards, the younger self of Kang the Conqueror from the 30th century, time-traveled to the present century to prevent his older self's descent into villainy. Soon, he reached Stark Industries, accessed and uploaded the A.I. of Vision into his armor, and discovered the Avengers Fail-Safe Program. This program listed the potential young superheroes, who were somehow related to the original team.

Team Meet the members of the Young Avengers

Richards then became the Iron Lad and teamed up with Patriot (Eli Bradley, grandson of Black Captain America, Isaiah Bradley), Wiccan (Billy Kaplan, the reincarnated son of Scarlet Witch), Hulkling (Teddy Altman, a half-Kree half-Skrull shapeshifter), Stature (Scott Lang's daughter Cassie Lang) and Kate Bishop (who later became Hawkeye). The team grew with the inclusion of Kid Loki, Prodigy, Speed, America Chavez, and others.

Marvel They have participated in mega Marvel events

Despite their initial apprehension, the original Avengers accepted the new team, which resulted in many epic crossovers and tie-ins. For instance, the Young Avengers were quite instrumental during the events of the Civil War, Secret Invasion, and many more. However, the changing dynamics of the team and solo missions of the members caused the constant disintegration and reunification of this group.

MCU The debut of the Young Avengers on Disney+ and movies