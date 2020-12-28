Parineeti Chopra, who is currently waiting for the release of Ribhu Dasgupta's The Girl On The Train, has been roped in for a new project with him. As per media reports, Chopra will be playing the role of an undercover agent in Dasgupta's action thriller. Reportedly, the film will also star Kay Kay Menon, Rajit Kapur, Dibyendu Bhattacharya and Hardy Sandhu, among others.

Details The project is scheduled to go on floors in March

The yet-to-be-titled project will revolve around a covert rescue operation of Indian spy agents, with Chopra's character as the leader. The sources have revealed that the making of the movie will reportedly begin in the month of March 2021. The makers are yet to finalize the locations and get permission to shoot amid the coronavirus pandemic. This will be Chopra's second project with Dasgupta.

Quote 'It is about her personal journey and her revenge'

"It is not (set in) an India-Pakistan backdrop. The film has Parineeti as a covert agent, she is leading the operation. The film is also about her personal journey and her revenge (sic)," a source close to the film disclosed to news agency PTI.

Work Chopra will also be seen in lead role of 'Saina'

Apart from gearing up for the release of her projects such as Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and The Girl on the Train, Chopra is all set to star in Saina, the biographical movie of badminton player, Saina Nehwal. Earlier, Shraddha Kapoor was finalized to play the lead role, but later she opted out "because Street Dancer came my way," and she couldn't allot dates.

Movies 'The Girl On The Train' is based on a novel