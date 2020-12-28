Actor Salman Khan, who celebrated his 55th birthday yesterday, has revealed that his most awaited movie, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, is likely to be released on Eid 2021. Directed by Prabhu Deva, the movie was previously slated to release on Eid 2020 but due to coronavirus pandemic, the release date got changed. The movie also stars Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff.

Update 'Radhe' will release when it has to, says Khan

While providing an update about the film, Khan said, "Radhe will release when it has to. The situation is grave now...when people start going back to theaters and when they have money to spend on entertainment." Talking about last year's plans, he added, "We had made a commitment of Eid release last year and will give commitment for this Eid soon."

Details Everyone should be safe at that time in theaters: Khan

The pandemic has claimed many innocent lives, and that's why Khan asserted, "If things are in the clear by Eid, that's when the film will be released (sic)." "Important thing is when we release Radhe, everyone should be safe at that time in theatres. And God forbid, if something happens it won't be acceptable. We will have to plan it successfully, (sic)" he added.

Information He celebrated his 55th birthday with family at Panvel farmhouse

Understandably, Khan didn't want to celebrate his birthday this time. "I had no desire to celebrate my birthday in this terrible year (sic)," he shared. He also had asked his fans not to gather outside his house, which would flout social-distancing norms, but observed his big day with his family, at his Panvel farmhouse. His birthday was also celebrated on Bigg Boss 14 sets.

Upcoming movies Khan also has 'Antim' and 'Tiger 3' coming up