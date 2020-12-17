Writer Aatish Kapadia, who has penned the iconic comedy series Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, recently expressed his anger after watching a copied version of his famous show. He revealed that a Pakistani show has blatantly copied the storyline of the original series, without even crediting the makers. The writer called it an act of "daylight robbery." Here is more on this.

Details The unofficial remake made Aatish 'cringe'

In a lengthy note on Facebook, Aatish wrote, "Morning began with a forwarded video link. I opened it and saw a 'word to word' 'frame to frame' unofficial remake of our show Sarabhai vs Sarabhai." "It has been shamelessly put on a free video streaming platform and the actors have performed my written word so badly," he added, stating that it made him "cringe."

Details 'They didn't understand the logic behind the show'

Aatish said that while taking inspiration from a show is acceptable, blatantly copying it cannot be justified. He penned, "I mean getting inspired and having made a show on the lines of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai is understandable...The problem of course was that they didn't understand the logic behind creating those illogical people."

Views 'Lack of permission before illegal imitation is amorality'

Aatish, whose show is one of the most-loved sitcoms in India, requested everyone not to watch the show and increase its views. He added that those who lifted his show have shown a "shameful lack of conscience." "Imitation is the best form of flattery. But lack of permission before illegal imitation is amorality," he concluded his note.

Information 'Won't name the show and give it publicity'

Talking to The Indian Express, Aatish said he shared the post without sharing the link or the name of the show because he did not want to give it any publicity. "It's about straight lifting and then putting it on a free platform to watch."

Facebook Post You can read Aatish Kapadia's post here

Show What is 'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai' all about?