Actor Kangana Ranaut has once again slammed fellow actors Diljit Dosanjh and Priyanka Chopra over their support to the ongoing farmers' protest. She claimed that the protest has resulted in a loss of Rs. 70,000 crore and asked her colleagues as to who should be held responsible for it. Kangana had earlier accused them of "misleading" the farmers. Here is more on this.

Details Please tell me who will pay for this, asks Kangana

Lashing out at Diljit and Priyanka for supporting the farmers' protest, Kangana tweeted, "Cost of farmers protests so far 70,000 crores, because of dharna economic slowdown in neighbouring industries and small factories, might lead to riots (sic)." "You understand our actions have serious consequences please tell me who will pay for this?" she asked.

Twitter Post Here is what she wrote on Twitter

Cost of farmers protests so far 70,000 crores, because of dharna economic slowdown in neighbouring industries and small factories, might lead to riots, @diljitdosanjh and @priyankachopra you understand our actions have serious consequences please tell me who will pay for this? https://t.co/1KHSuFyQTo — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) December 16, 2020

Details Earlier, she slammed Priyanka, Diljit for 'misleading' farmers

This is not the first time that Kangana has attacked Diljit and Priyanka for supporting the farmers' cause. She had earlier tweeted, "People like Diljit and Priyanka will be hailed by the left media for misleading and encouraging farmers protests, pro Islamists and anti India film industry and brands will flood them with offers (sic)."

History Kangana, Diljit were also involved in an ugly war-of-words

Kangana and Diljit were also earlier involved in an ugly online spat over the former's misleading tweet about the farmers' protest. In her post, she mistook Shaheen Bagh's anti-CAA protester Bilkis Bano for another elderly woman and said that she was available to protest at Rs. 100. Thereafter, many, including Diljit, slammed her for that tweet.

Information Diljit and Priyanka have supported the farmers' protest

Diljit and Priyanka, on the other hand, have extended support to the protesting farmers. "Our farmers are India's food soldiers. Their fears need to be allayed. Their hopes need to be met," Priyanka had recently tweeted.

Protest What are the farmers protesting against?