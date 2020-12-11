-
11 Dec 2020
Kangana slams Diljit and Priyanka for 'misleading' farmers
Written byShruti Niraj
Entertainment
Actor Kangana Ranaut has trained her guns against her Bollywood colleagues amid the ongoing farmers' protest.
This time she has attacked her Fashion co-star Priyanka Chopra, as well as actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh.
Tweeting about the farmers' protests, she asked Diljit and Priyanka to at least look into what the farmers' bills are if they really care about the farmers and women protesting against them.
Details
She called Bollywood an 'anti-India film industry'
Kangana posted a series of angry tweets and in one of them, she wrote, "Problem is not just them but each and every individual who supports them and opposes Farmers Bill 2020. They are all aware of how important this bill is for farmers still they provoke innocent farmers (sic)."
She tagged Priyanka and Diljit and also called Bollywood an "anti-India film industry."
Twitter Post
You can read Kangana's tweet here
Problem is not just them but each and every individual who supports them and opposes #FarmersBill_2020 they are all aware how important this bill is for farmers still they provoke innocent farmers to incite violence, hatred and Bharat Band for their petty gains ( cont) https://t.co/JW2qU1LM0H— Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) December 11, 2020
Quote
Left media will hail Diljit and Priyanka: Kangana
"People like @diljitdosanjh and @priyankachopra will be hailed by the left media for misleading and encouraging farmers protests, pro Islamists and anti India film industry and brands will flood them with offers (sic)," Kangana added.
Details
Farmers are India's food soldiers: Priyanka
-
Kangana's response came after Priyanka recently supported the farmers' protest and wrote, "Our farmers are India's Food Soldiers. Their fears need to be allayed. Their hopes need to be met. As a thriving democracy, we must ensure that this crises is resolved sooner than later."
Diljit, on the other hand, has been supporting the cause and also recently met with protesting farmers near Delhi.
Spat
Kangana and Diljit's ugly war of words on Twitter
Earlier, Kangana and Diljit were involved in an ugly spat on Twitter over her "misleading" tweet on the farmers' agitation.
She had shared the picture of an old lady claiming that she was Shaheen Bagh's anti-CAA protester Bilkis Bano and available for protests at Rs. 100.
Many fellow celebrities, including Diljit, slammed the actor, following which a war of words erupted between them.
Legal action
Kangana was slapped with a legal notice
Demanding an apology from the actor over her remarks, the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) had issued a legal notice against Kangana.
"We have sent a legal notice for her derogatory tweet calling the aged mother of a farmer as a woman available for Rs. 100...We demand an unconditional apology from her," the committee's president said.
-
What are the farmers protesting against?
Thousands of farmers belonging to several states across India are protesting against three new farm laws, which the Centre says are aimed at bringing reforms in the agricultural sector by eliminating middlemen and allowing farmers to sell produce anywhere in the country.
However, protesting farmers have alleged the laws will deprive them of the minimum guaranteed price and make them vulnerable to big corporates.