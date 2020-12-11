As the deadlock between farmers and the government persists with several rounds of talks proving to be inconclusive, a group of farmers has moved the Supreme Court against the three new contentious agricultural laws. The Bhartiya Kisan Union (Bhanu) on Thursday moved an application before the Supreme Court challenging the said laws. Here are more details on this.

Details Farmers alleged the laws will make them 'vulnerable'

The BKU(B) has challenged the three bills - Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill 2020, Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 and Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020. In the petition, the group has alleged that the laws will "pave way for cartelization and commercialization of agriculture," and will make farmers "vulnerable to corporate greed."

Details 'The bills were passed hastily without proper discussion'

The plea further states the bills were "passed hastily without adequate discussion," and that in spite of objections by various farmer groups, the government is still not ready to consider their problems. "Inherent weaknesses of the agricultural sector cannot be addressed by way of monetization of farmers," the petition added, suggesting that the system needs strengthening of APMC system and Minimum Support Price (MSP).

Information Plea to be heard later this month

The BKU(B) also pointed out in the plea that farmers have been protesting for days at Delhi's borders, while multiple rounds of talks have failed to end the deadlock. The matter is likely to be heard in the last week of December.

Other pleas Several other petitions against farm laws also pending in SC

It should be noted that six petitions against the farm laws are already pending in the top court. A plea seeking a stay on the implementation of the laws was also moved by the Bharatiya Kisan Party in November. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court had on October 12 issued a notice to the Centre seeking its response on the pleas against farm laws.

Bills What are the farmers protesting against?