India on Thursday reported roughly 29,000 fresh coronavirus infections, pushing the nationwide tally to nearly 98 lakh cases. The recovery rate has now reached 94.8%.

The death toll has climbed to 1,42,241 with at least 400 more fatalities in the past 24 hours.

Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, and Maharashtra were among the states that reported a high number of daily infections.

