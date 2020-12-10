Schools in Haryana are set to resume for senior classes from next week, the government said Thursday. Students of Classes X and XII can start attending school from December 14, while students of Classes IX and XI can resume school from December 21. Schools had earlier reopened in the state for senior classes last month, only to be shut again as COVID-19 infections rose.

Details Students to attend in-person classes from 10 am-1 pm

The Directorate School Education said in a circular, "It has been decided that students of Classes X and XII will be allowed to attend their government or private schools from December 14 for three hours daily—between 10 am to 1 pm." However, students will have to produce COVID-19 medical certificates not older than 72 hours to be allowed entry into schools.

Information Students, teachers, staff with fever to be denied entry

Further, everyone entering schools, including teachers and other staff, will have to be checked for high body temperature daily. Those running a fever will be denied entry. District administrations have also been directed to ensure free medical check-ups for students.

Outbreak Nearly 2.5 lakh infected in Haryana; 94% recovered

As of Wednesday, the latest available update, Haryana has reported 2,48,079 COVID-19 cases, including 2,650 deaths. On Wednesday alone, the state had reported 1,400 fresh infections and 26 more deaths. Since the beginning of the pandemic, over 2.3 lakh people have recovered from COVID-19 in the state (recovery rate: 94.2%), while only 11,733 cases involve active infections.

Background Haryana schools had briefly reopened last month