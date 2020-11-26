Last updated on Nov 26, 2020, 01:59 am
Hi,
Logout
Written bySiddhant Pandey
India on Wednesday reported over 44,000 fresh coronavirus infections, pushing the nationwide tally to 92.6 lakh cases.
Over 500 more fatalities in the past 24 hours also brought the death toll to 1,35,281.
Delhi, Kerala, Gujarat, and Rajasthan were among the states where infections continue to grow rapidly. Notably, Gujarat saw a record single-day spike on Tuesday.
Here are more updates.
Till 8 am on Wednesday, the Union Health Ministry had confirmed 92,22,216 COVID-19 cases, including 1,34,699 deaths, 4,44,746 active cases, and 86,42,771 recoveries.
According to data compiled from official state and union territory government statistics, India has reported 92,66,687 cases and 1,35,281 deaths (including co-morbid fatalities).
Meanwhile, the total number of recoveries has reached 86.7 lakh.
Maharashtra: 17,95,959 total cases, 46,748 deaths, 16,63,723 recoveries.
Karnataka: 8,78,055 total cases, 11,714 deaths, 8,41,432 recoveries.
Andhra Pradesh: 8,64,674 total cases, 6,962 deaths, 8,45,039 recoveries.
Tamil Nadu: 7,74,710 total cases, 11,655 deaths, 7,51,535 recoveries.
Kerala: 5,78,363 total cases, 2,121 deaths, 5,11,008 recoveries.
Delhi: 5,45,787 total cases, 8,720 deaths, 4,98,780 recoveries.
Uttar Pradesh: 5,33,355 total cases, 7,644 deaths, 5,00,835 recoveries.
Gujarat reported a record single-day spike of 1,540 new cases. The state's tally has now reached 2,01,949, which includes 3,906 deaths and 1,83,756 recoveries.
Kerala witnessed a massive spike of 6,491 new cases.
After nearly three weeks, daily infections in Maharashtra crossed 6,000 again as 6,159 more people tested positive for COVID-19.
Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka reported 2,318 and 1,630 new cases respectively.
Delhi reported 5,246 new cases, marking a positivity rate of 8.5%.
3,528 new cases brought West Bengal's tally to 4,66,991, which includes 8,172 deaths and 4,34,067 recoveries.
Rajasthan saw a massive spike of 3,285 new cases. The state's tally has reached 2,53,767, including 2,218 deaths and 2,25,229 recoveries.
Infections declined in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, which reported 1,534 and 831 new cases respectively.
Love India news?
Subscribe to stay updated.