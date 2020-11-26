India on Wednesday reported over 44,000 fresh coronavirus infections, pushing the nationwide tally to 92.6 lakh cases.

Over 500 more fatalities in the past 24 hours also brought the death toll to 1,35,281.

Delhi, Kerala, Gujarat, and Rajasthan were among the states where infections continue to grow rapidly. Notably, Gujarat saw a record single-day spike on Tuesday.

