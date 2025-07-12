Delhi building collapse: Toll rises to 6, including 2-year-old girl

A four-storey building collapsed in the Welcome area of northeast Delhi on Saturday morning, killing six people and injuring eight others. The deceased includes a two-year-old girl. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and other agencies are conducting rescue operations at the site. The bodies of the deceased have been sent to Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital.

Victims identified Family of 4 among those killed The building's owner, Matloob (50), his wife Rabia (46), and their two sons Javed (23) and Abdulla (15) were among those killed. Zubia (27) and her two-year-old daughter Fozia also died in the incident. The injured include Matloob's other sons, Parvez and Naved, Parvez's wife Siza, their one-year-old son Ahmad, as well as Govind, his brother Ravi Kashyap, and their wives Deepa and Jyoti, who lived in the opposite building.

Ongoing efforts Rescue operation still underway The rescue operation is still underway, with all missing persons accounted for. Northeast Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari said in a post on X that "due to the extremely narrow lanes, only 2-3 feet wide," the operation is facing some difficulties. He confirmed that the rescue operation is ongoing, with six fatalities reported and eight injured individuals taken to the hospital.

Eyewitness reports Residents recount incident Asma, a local resident, recounted hearing a loud noise and seeing dust when she came out of her house. "We don't know how many are trapped, but a family of 10 people lives there," she said. Another resident, Anees Ahmad Ansari, said he sustained minor injuries from debris hitting his building. He praised locals for their quick response in trying to rescue those trapped.