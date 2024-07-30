In short Simplifying... In short Landslides in Kerala have resulted in 19 deaths and hundreds potentially trapped, prompting a large-scale rescue operation involving government agencies, the National Disaster Response Force, and local teams.

Landslides hit Wayanad district

19 dead, hundreds feared trapped in Kerala landslides

By Tanya Shrivastava 09:30 am Jul 30, 202409:30 am

What's the story A series of devastating landslides hit the hilly regions near Meppadi in Kerala's Wayanad district on Tuesday. At least 19 people, including a one-year-old child from a Nepali family living in Thondernad village, have been killed in the landslides. The first landslide reportedly occurred around 2:00am, followed by another at approximately 4:10am. Hundreds are feared trapped and rescue operations are underway.

Relief efforts

Rescue operations underway in landslide-hit Wayanad

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan confirmed the involvement of all government agencies in the ongoing search and rescue operations. "The operations will be coordinated, and state ministers will reach the hilly district to lead the rescue activities," Vijayan stated. The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has deployed Fireforce and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams to assist, with an additional NDRF team en route to Wayanad. Two teams from Kannur Defence Security Corps are also aiding in the efforts.

Disaster response

Hospitals, health workers on standby

"250 members of Fire and Rescue, Civil Defence, NDRF and Local Emergency Response Team are involved in the rescue operation in Wayanad Churalmala," the Chief Minister's Office said. According to local reports, ongoing heavy rainfall is hindering rescue operations with many feared trapped. Kerala Health Minister Veena George has announced that all hospitals, including Vaithiri, Kalpatta, Meppadi and Mananthavadi hospitals, are ready to handle the crisis.

Medical readiness

Control room activated

"All the health workers had arrived for service during the night. More teams of health workers will be deployed in Wayanad," George said. The Health Department's National Health Mission has also set up a control room for emergency assistance. Those in need can reach authorities through two helpline numbers—9656938689 and 8086010833, CM Vijayan's office announced. Additionally, two Air Force helicopters, Mi-17 and an ALH, were scheduled to depart from Sulur at 7:30 am to assist in the rescue operations.

Statement

PM announces ex-gratia relief of ₹2 lakh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a post on X condoled the deaths. He said, "Distressed by the landslides in parts of Wayanad. My thoughts are with all those who have lost their loved ones and prayers with those injured." The Prime Minister has announced an ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh from Prime Minister's National Relief Fund for the next of kin of each of the deceased. The injured would be given ₹50,000.

LoP's statement

Deeply anguished: Gandhi condoles deaths

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and former Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi also expressed his condolences on X. "I am deeply anguished by the massive landslides near Meppadi in Wayanad," Gandhi said. He added, "I have spoken to the Kerala Chief Minister and the Wayanad District Collector, who assured me that rescue operations are underway. I have requested them to ensure coordination with all agencies, set up a control room, and inform us of any assistance needed."

