Monsoon mayhem: 40 dead as heavy rains wreck North India

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan July 11, 2023 | 12:22 pm 3 min read

At least 40 deaths were reported as heavy rains wreck North India

The monsoon continues to rage across North India, with floods becoming prevalent in several states. Landslides and other rain-related incidents claimed around 40 lives in the last two days following incessant rains in the region. Himachal Pradesh, where a flood warning is still in effect, has been the worst affected, with flash floods and landslides killing 18 people and destroying homes and civic infrastructure.

Monsoon fury hits national capital Delhi, 3 killed: Reports

In Punjab and Haryana, nine people have died in rain-related accidents since Sunday, seven in Rajasthan, and three in Uttar Pradesh. The monsoon fury also hit Delhi, with the Yamuna River almost breaching the flood mark as of Tuesday morning. Unconfirmed reports said three people died in the national capital, too. Several north Indian cities and towns were also inundated following the unprecedented rainfall.

Essential services disrupted in Himachal, 300 tourists, locals stranded

According to officials, floods and landslides wreaked havoc across Himachal, disrupting essential services. Power and water supplies were also snapped in several districts. On Monday, around 300 tourists and locals were allegedly stranded in different tourist destinations in the state. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu assessed the situation and urged the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and other departments to prioritize rescue efforts.

Red alert in Himachal, 800 roads still closed

Furthermore, nearly 800 roads are still reportedly closed in Himachal, with transport department officials stating that bus services on 1,255 Himachal Roadways Transport Corporation (HRTC) routes have been suspended. Due to landslides and flooding, the Chandigarh-Manali National Highway and the Shimla-Kinnaur Road were both blocked for vehicular traffic. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a "red" warning for eight districts throughout the state.

Watch: Overflowing Beas River in Kullu, Himachal Pradesh

J&K government suspends annual Amarnath Yatra

Rains have also disrupted Jammu and Kashmir's annual Amarnath Pilgrimage, per reports Over 7,000 pilgrims were reportedly trapped in Jammu, primarily at the Bhagwatinagar base camp, while over 5,000 were stranded at the Chanderkot base camp in Ramban district. The Amarnath Yatra will remain suspended on Tuesday due to the shutdown of the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway.

Monsoon fury closes schools in Punjab, highways in Uttarakhand

The Punjab government has also ordered the closure of schools till Thursday due to heavy rains. In Uttarakhand, the Badrinath National Highway and several other highways were closed owing to heavy rainfall and landslides. In Uttar Pradesh, CM Yogi Adityanath issued strict orders to all concerned departments to stay vigilant in view of swelling rivers. The state has witnessed eight rain-related deaths since Sunday.

