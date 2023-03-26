India

India summons Canada envoy amid protests by pro-Khalistan supporters

India summons Canada envoy, lodges protest over attacks on missions and consulates

The Indian government has summoned Canadian High Commissioner Cameron MacKay to lodge a protest and convey concerns over the recent actions of pro-Khalistani supporters against its diplomatic mission and consulates in Canada. Furthermore, India questioned the security arrangements at its diplomatic premises there. Notably, last September, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) condemned the rising hate crimes against Indians and anti-India activities in Canada.

Why does this story matter?

The development comes a week after the Indian envoy canceled an event in Canada amid security concerns following a violent protest by pro-Khalistan supporters.

In recent weeks, Canada and several other countries, including the United Kingdom, have reported a significant rise in separatist and extremist elements after the Punjab Police initiated a crackdown on pro-Khalistani leader and Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh.

Details on MEA's statement on issue

MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi on Sunday shared a statement on Twitter regarding the summons to the Canadian high commissioner. It said, "It is expected that the Canadian Government will take all steps which are required to ensure the safety of our diplomats and security of our diplomatic premises so that they are able to fulfill their normal diplomatic functions."

'How were such elements allowed?' India asks Canada

Furthermore, the ministry also demanded an explanation from Canada regarding how such pro-Khalistani protests and elements were allowed in the presence of the police. "The Government of India sought an explanation on how such elements were allowed, in the presence of police, to breach the security of our diplomatic Mission and Consulates," the official release added.

Twitter post by Arindam Bagchi

Indian envoy canceled event over security concerns

On March 19, an event to be attended by Indian High Commissioner to Canada, Sanjay Kumar Verma, in British Columbia was canceled amid security concerns after a violent pro-Khalistani protest. Organized at the Taj Park Convention Centre, Surrey, the event was planned to welcome the Indian envoy to the country's west coast for the first time.

Indian-origin journalist assaulted by pro-Khalistani supporters

Furthermore, the news agency PTI reported that separatist supporters also assaulted an Indian-origin journalist named Sameer Kaushal when he was in Surrey to cover the Indian envoy's visit. Kaushal, a news director with AM600 Sher E Punjab Radio, revealed that he witnessed a large protest at the venue and added that demonstrators were not letting him access the event and heckled him, too.

Know about Punjab Police's crackdown on Singh

To recall, on March 18, the Punjab Police intensified its statewide crackdown to apprehend Waris Punjab De chief Singh. However, the pro-Khalistani leader is still on the run. Over 50 police vehicles chased Singh and his aides in an attempt to arrest them on March 18 after the radical preacher's last location was tracked in Jalandhar's Shahkot. However, he managed to escape the police.

Pro-Khalistani supporters' protest in San Francisco, London

While a nationwide manhunt to arrest Singh continues in India, the crackdown triggered outrage in different countries. Last Sunday, pro-Khalistani supporters took down the Indian national flag at the Indian High Commission in the United Kingdom (UK), after which officials replaced it with a bigger tricolor. Furthermore, similar protests were also reported in San Francisco on the same day in the United States (US).