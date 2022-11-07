World

Canada: Hindu diaspora heckles Brampton mayor over Khalistani referendum

Nov 07, 2022

Patrick Brown has earlier been accused of spreading Hinduphobia by the diaspora there

The Hindu diaspora in the Canadian city of Brampton heckled Mayor Patrick Brown at a temple after an alleged Khalistani referendum was allowed to be organized by "anti-India" elements on Sunday. The diaspora also demanded Brown remove hateful banners against Hindus placed around the city, which read, "8 days old Sikh infants burnt alive by Hindu mobs. November 1984. Sikhs genocide." Here's more.

Context Why does this story matter?

Last month, India sent a demarche to the Canadian government asking it to stop and denounce the purported Khalistani referendum in Ontario by Sikhs For Justice (SFJ)—a group proscribed as a terrorist organization in India.

In September, the Ministry of External Affairs also issued an advisory for Indians in Canada to maintain caution against rising hate crimes and anti-India activities.

Twitter Post Liberal MP Chandra Arya appeals to Hindu diaspora to cool down

Controversy: Scuffle at Hindu Temple In Toronto Over SFJ Campaign of “Hindu Mobs” Involved in 1984 Sikh Genocide. @AryaCanada @DeepakAnandMPP

#CanadaBanegaKhalistan pic.twitter.com/l20caO8a0P — Jagdeep Singh (@JagdeepSingh_NY) November 5, 2022

Information Sunday event was second phase of Khalistan referendum

Brown was reportedly heckled in the presence of four federal parliamentarians, three provincial parliamentarians, and two city councilors. Liberal MP Chandra Arya—also from the Indian diaspora—appealed to the crowd to stay calm and not disrespect Brown "despite their differences" as he was their guest. Notably, the Sunday event was the second phase of the Khalistan referendum, while the first was organized on September 18.

Details India appealed to Canadian government to stop such activities

India earlier asked the Canadian government to ensure that its property is not used for anti-India activities. However, the voting on Sunday took place at Paul Coffee Arena, Mississauga, which is a facility reportedly owned and operated by the Canadian government. Local media reported that Sikh community members queued up outside the polling booth since 6 am, while the voting began at 9 am.

Twitter Post Posters, banners calling for independent Khalistan crop up around Brampton

Background SFJ founder GS Pannu declared terrorist in India

The said voting was organized by the SFJ, whose founder Gurpatwant Singh Pannu was declared a terrorist by India under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in 2019. India has repeatedly implored the US and Canada to act against Pannu, but both North American neighbors have inexplicably looked the other way. Pannu faces 22 cases, including three related to sedition registered in Punjab.