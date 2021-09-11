India and Australia hold inaugural '2+2' talks

The two defense ministers discussed the common concerns relating to the possible spread of terrorism from the Taliban

India and Australia on Saturday began a high-level foreign and defense ministerial dialogue aimed at further ramping up their overall defense and strategic cooperation including in the Indo-Pacific amid China's increasing military assertiveness in the region. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Defense Minister Rajnath Singh held the inaugural "2+2" talks in New Delhi with their Australian counterparts Marise Payne and Peter Dutton.

Global focus

Jaishankar met foreign minister Payne ahead of the '2+2' dialogue

The in-person talks are taking place at a time the global focus has been on the situation in Afghanistan and the issue is likely to figure in the deliberations. While Singh held wide-ranging discussions with Australian defense minister Dutton on Friday, Jaishankar met foreign minister Payne ahead of the "2+2" dialogue.

Discussion

Defense ministers discussed the fragile security situation in Afghanistan

In their talks, the two defense ministers discussed the fragile security situation in Afghanistan and their "common concerns" relating to the possible spread of terrorism from the Taliban-ruled Afghanistan. The foreign and defense ministerial talks are taking place amid renewed efforts by the Quad member countries to expand cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region. Besides India and Australia, the Quad comprises the US and Japan.

Quote

Quad has evolved 'swiftly' and very 'effectively': Payne

In an address at an event organized by the Observer Research Organisation, Payne on Friday said the Quad has evolved "swiftly" and very "effectively" and commended India for taking a strong leadership role in the region.

Challenges

Dialogue was instituted to expand strategic cooperation

Talking about "significant challenges" facing the Indo-Pacific, the Australian foreign minister said Canberra seeks a region where rights of large and small countries are respected and that no "single dominant power" dictates the outcome for others. The dialogue between the foreign and defense ministers was instituted as part of an overall goal to expand strategic cooperation between the two countries.

Information

India has this framework for talks with very few countries

India has such a framework for talks with a very few countries including the US and Japan. The defense and military cooperation between India and Australia is on an upswing in the last few years.

Other details

Last year, India and Australia signed a key defense pact

In June last year, India and Australia elevated their ties to comprehensive strategic partnership and signed a landmark deal for reciprocal access to military bases for logistics support during an online summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison. The Australian Navy was part of the recent Malabar naval exercise that also featured navies of India, the US, and Japan.