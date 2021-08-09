'We must save our maritime environment,' says Modi at UNSC

Written by Sagar Malik Twitter Last updated on Aug 09, 2021, 07:11 pm

PM Modi today spoke at a UNSC open debate on maritime security.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today chaired a United Nations Security Council open debate, becoming the first Indian PM to achieve the feat. The debate was focused on the issue of maritime security. PM Modi highlighted that maritime routes are being misused for piracy and terrorism, and listed out several measures to improve the situation. Here are more details on this.

Quote

Oceans are our shared heritage: PM Modi

"Oceans are our shared heritage and our maritime routes are the lifelines of international trade. These oceans are very important for the future of our planet," PM Modi said. "We must save our maritime environment. We must stop plastic waste. We must act against over-fishing. We must encourage responsible maritime connectivity." He also advocated barrier-free maritime trade and peaceful settlement of maritime disputes.

Details

PM Modi mentioned 2015 vision of 'SAGAR'

PM Modi today also mentioned India's 2015 vision on maritime security - SAGAR - an acronym for "Security and Growth for all in the Region." It focuses on cooperative steps for sustainable use of oceans and provides a framework for a safe, secure, and stable maritime system. This initiative was further elaborated through the Indo-Pacific Oceans' Initiative (IPOI) in 2019.

Context

India holds rotating presidency of UNSC this month

India took over the rotating presidency of the UNSC for the month of August. It was previously held by France. It will organize two more meetings during its monthly presidency on the issues of peacekeeping and counterterrorism, according to Ambassador TS Tirumurti, India's Permanent Representative to the UN. Today was the first time that maritime security was discussed exclusively at such a high-level debate.

Other details

India's 10th tenure at the UN Security Council

This is India's 10th tenure at the UN Security Council. In the past, it has presided over the body nine times - June 1950, September 1967, December 1972, October 1977, February 1985, October 1991, December 1992, August 2011, and November 2012. Tirumurti said several important meetings, including with the representatives of Syria, Iraq, Somalia, Yemen, and some other middle-eastern countries, are also being planned.