PM Modi launches Ujjwala 2.0 for providing free LPG connections

The prime minister also distributed free gas connections to 10 women virtually

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday launched Ujjwala 2.0 -- the second phase of the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) -- by handing over LPG connections in Mahoba in Uttar Pradesh and said his government's aim is to ensure that benefit of the country's resources reach all. After the formal launch, the prime minister also distributed free gas connections to 10 women virtually.

Details

CM Adityanath handed over the documents to the women

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath handed over the documents to the women on behalf of the PM. "As we will be celebrating 75th year of independence this year and look at the progress in the past seven-and-a-half decades, we feel that some situation and conditions should have changed decades ago," Modi said in his address after the launch.

Prime Minister

We want to ensure benefits of schemes reach all: Modi

"For many fundamental needs such as road, hospital, cooking gas, water, home, people of the country had to wait for decades. This is unfortunate and women suffered the most," Modi said. Interacting with the women beneficiaries, the prime minister said, "Our attempt is to ensure that the benefits of schemes or resources reach all."

Ujjwala 1.0

Earlier target was achieved seven months ahead of schedule: Officials

During Ujjwala 2.0 launched in 2016, a target was set to provide LPG connections to five crore women members of BPL households. Subsequently, the scheme was expanded in April 2018 to include women beneficiaries from seven more categories. "Also, the target was revised to eight crore LPG connections. This was achieved in August 2019, seven months ahead of schedule," officials said.

Information

Additional one crore LPG connections were announced in Budget

In the Union Budget for 2021-22, provision for additional one crore LPG connections was announced. These one crore additional connections under Ujjwala 2.0 aim to provide deposit-free LPG connections to those low-income families who could not be covered under the earlier phase of PMUY.

Ujjwala 2.0

Ujjwala 2.0 will provide first refill, hotplate free of cost

"Along with a deposit-free LPG connection, Ujjwala 2.0 will provide first refill and hotplate free of cost to beneficiaries. The enrolment procedure will require minimum paperwork. In Ujjwala 2.0, migrants will not be required to submit ration cards or address proof, and a self-declaration will suffice," officials said. "Ujjwala 2.0 will help achieve the prime minister's vision of universal access to LPG," they added.

Information

Hardeep Singh Puri was also present on the occasion

Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri was also present on the occasion. In his address, Puri said that the use of wood and coal for cooking has adverse effects on the health of women.