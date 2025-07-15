Emmy nominations 2025: 'Severance' leads with 27 nods

The 2025 Emmy Awards nominations were announced on Tuesday morning (local time). The ceremony will be held on September 14 at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. Actors Harvey Guillen and Brenda Song revealed the nominees for various categories, including drama, comedy, and limited series. Severance emerged as the most-nominated show with 27 nods. Here's a look at the major nominees.

Leading shows 'Black Mirror,' 'The Bear,' 'Andor' nominated in different categories The Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series category features Adolescence, Black Mirror, Dying for Sex, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, and The Penguin. In the Comedy Series category, Abbott Elementary, The Bear, Hacks, Nobody Wants This, Only Murders in the Building, Shrinking, The Studio and What We Do in the Shadows are nominated. Andor, The Diplomat, Slow Horses, The Last of Us, Paradise, The Pitt, Severance, and The White Lotus are among the nominees for Outstanding Drama Series.

Comedy performances Actors nominated for comedy series The nominees for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series are Adam Brody (Nobody Wants This), Seth Rogen (The Studio), Jason Segel (Shrinking), Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building), and Jeremy Allen White (The Bear). The Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series nominees are Uzo Aduba (The Residence), Kristen Bell (Nobody Wants This), Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary), Ayo Edebiri (The Bear) and Jean Smart (Hacks).

Drama performances Actors nominated for drama series The nominees for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama series are Sterling K. Brown (Paradise), Gary Oldman (Slow Horses), Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us), Adam Scott (Severance) and Noah Wyle (The Pitt). The Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series nominees are Kathy Bates (Matlock), Sharon Horgan (Bad Sisters), Britt Lower (Severance), Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us) and Keri Russell (The Diplomat).

Comedy support roles Supporting actor and actress in a comedy series The nominees for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series are Ike Barinholtz (The Studio), Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear), Harrison Ford (Shrinking), Michael Urie (Shrinking), and Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live). The Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series nominees are Liza Colon-Zayas (The Bear), Hannah Einbinder (Hacks), Kathryn Hahn (The Studio), Catherine O'Hara (The Studio), Jessica Williams (The Studio), Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary), and Janelle James (Abbott Elementary).

Drama support roles Supporting actor and actress in a drama series The nominees for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series are Zach Cherry, Tramell Tillman, and John Turturro (Severance); Walton Goggins, Jason Isaacs, and Sam Rockwell (The White Lotus); and James Marsden (Paradise). The Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series nominees are Patricia Arquette (Severance), Carrie Coon, Katherine LaNasa, Natasha Rothwell (The White Lotus), and Julianne Nicholson (Paradise).