Bimal Roy's classic 'Do Bigha Zamin' to feature at Venice Film Festival 2025
The iconic 1953 film Do Bigha Zamin, directed by Bimal Roy, is making a comeback with a 4K restoration premiering at the 2025 Venice Film Festival—timed perfectly with what would have been Roy's 116th birthday.
The restoration was a team effort between Film Heritage Foundation, The Criterion Collection, and Janus Films.
Roy's children to present the film
Roy's children—Rinki Roy Bhattacharya, Aparajita Roy Sinha, and Joy Bimal Roy—will present the film alongside Shivendra Singh Dungarpur.
Do Bigha Zamin isn't just old-school; it made waves internationally back in the day, winning an award at Cannes and gaining international recognition.
Gulzar called it a game-changer for Indian cinema
Legendary filmmaker Gulzar called Do Bigha Zamin a game-changer for Indian cinema because of its realistic storytelling.
Its take on rural life and industrialization still hits home even now—a reminder of why classics stick around.