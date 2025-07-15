Bimal Roy's classic 'Do Bigha Zamin' to feature at Venice Film Festival 2025 Entertainment Jul 15, 2025

The iconic 1953 film Do Bigha Zamin, directed by Bimal Roy, is making a comeback with a 4K restoration premiering at the 2025 Venice Film Festival—timed perfectly with what would have been Roy's 116th birthday.

The restoration was a team effort between Film Heritage Foundation, The Criterion Collection, and Janus Films.