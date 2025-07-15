James Brolin backs Justin Baldoni amid legal dispute
Hollywood veteran James Brolin has voiced his support for Justin Baldoni, who's currently tangled in a legal fight with Blake Lively.
The dispute kicked off last December when Lively accused Baldoni of sexual harassment and retaliation during filming for It Ends With Us.
Baldoni denied it and fired back with counterclaims against Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds, but those were dismissed for lack of evidence.
'I hope it works out'
Brolin recently told PEOPLE, "I don't understand what's going on right now, but I hope it works out," showing some genuine concern.
He also looked back fondly on working with Baldoni years ago and praised how much he's grown as a director.
Lively's deposition and trial date
Lively is set to give her deposition on July 17, 2025, and the trial is scheduled for March 2026 in New York.
Meanwhile, Baldoni has launched a website sharing details about his side of the story—including a lengthy timeline of events leading up to the casting.
Despite all this, Brolin says he's staying focused on his own directing projects.