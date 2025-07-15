James Brolin backs Justin Baldoni amid legal dispute Entertainment Jul 15, 2025

Hollywood veteran James Brolin has voiced his support for Justin Baldoni, who's currently tangled in a legal fight with Blake Lively.

The dispute kicked off last December when Lively accused Baldoni of sexual harassment and retaliation during filming for It Ends With Us.

Baldoni denied it and fired back with counterclaims against Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds, but those were dismissed for lack of evidence.