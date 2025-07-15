Vikrant Massey criticized for comments on acting vs 9-to-5 jobs
Bollywood actor Vikrant Massey opened up on a podcast about how people often think acting is just about looking good and enjoying fame.
"People see the glamor, the fame and think it's all about fixing your hair and collecting paycheques. But that's far from the truth," he shared.
It's not a 9-to-5 job, says Massey
Massey explained that acting isn't your typical 9-to-5 gig—it means long hours, lots of hard work, and sometimes being away from family for weeks.
He emphasized that there's real sacrifice behind the scenes, not just red carpets.
Critics said regular jobs also demand sacrifices
Some online critics pushed back, saying regular jobs also demand sacrifices without movie star perks.
Still, Massey stood by his words and clarified he recently took a break for health and family reasons—not because he was quitting acting.