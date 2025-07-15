Next Article
Karnataka reinstates ₹200 cap on regional cinema tickets
Movie tickets in Karnataka can't cost more than ₹200 now, no matter where you watch—multiplex or single screen.
Announced by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, this move is all about making movies more affordable for everyone across the state.
How are multiplexes reacting?
Multiplexes, especially those with fancy formats like IMAX (where tickets sometimes hit ₹1,000+), will feel the pinch.
Theater owners are worried about losing revenue and say it takes away their freedom to set prices.
What else is on the government's mind?
The government isn't stopping at cheaper tickets—they're also planning a dedicated OTT platform just for Kannada films and building a massive Film City in Mysuru.
Plus, there's new funding to help preserve classic Kannada movies in both digital and old-school formats.