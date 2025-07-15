SC prioritizes right to dignity over free speech Entertainment Jul 15, 2025

India's Supreme Court just made it clear: if someone's right to dignity clashes with another person's right to free speech, dignity takes priority.

This came up after comedians Samay Raina and Ranveer Allahbadia were accused of making hurtful jokes about people with disabilities.

The judges said, "Article 19 (free speech) cannot overpower Article 21 (right to dignity)."