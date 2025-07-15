Next Article
SC prioritizes right to dignity over free speech
India's Supreme Court just made it clear: if someone's right to dignity clashes with another person's right to free speech, dignity takes priority.
This came up after comedians Samay Raina and Ranveer Allahbadia were accused of making hurtful jokes about people with disabilities.
The judges said, "Article 19 (free speech) cannot overpower Article 21 (right to dignity)."
Guidelines to be drafted
The court has asked the Attorney General to draft new guidelines that balance free speech with respect for everyone's dignity.
These rules are supposed to be discussed openly before they're finalized—so more voices can weigh in on where the line should be drawn.