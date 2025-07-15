Next Article
Court prohibits lawyer from misusing Sonu Nigam's name on X
A Bihar-based lawyer, Sonu Nigam Singh, has been barred by the Bombay High Court from impersonating singer Sonu Nigam on X (formerly Twitter).
Singh allegedly used the singer's name to post political and communal content, which led to confusion and backlash aimed at the real Sonu Nigam.
The posts gained traction, with followers mistakenly following the fake account.
Next hearing on August 4
To protect the singer's reputation and identity, the court has ordered Singh to use his full name on X.
The next hearing is set for August 4, and Singh has been asked to respond to these allegations.
For now, this move aims to make sure fans know who they're really following online.