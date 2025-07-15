Next Article
Chaos ensues after Beyonce's Atlanta concert
After Beyonce's Cowboy Carter concert in Atlanta, a stampede broke out at the Vine City MARTA station when a passenger's sudden scream set off panic.
The rush led to an escalator malfunction, and emergency crews had to step in as several fans were hurt while leaving the stadium.
Someone stole unreleased music from Beyonce's team
One person ended up with a broken ankle and seven others had minor injuries from the escalator incident, according to Fox 5.
On top of that, someone stole unreleased music and sensitive info from a rented car belonging to Beyonce's team during her Atlanta shows.
Both incidents are under investigation.