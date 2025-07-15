Next Article
Tiger Shroff teases Baaghi 4's upcoming release
Tiger Shroff just let fans know the Baaghi 4 teaser is dropping soon—and yes, he sees how hyped (and a bit impatient) everyone is.
Sharing a gritty new poster on July 15, he apologized for the wait and promised an official update this month.
The film itself hits theaters September 5, 2025.
Sanjay Dutt plays the villain
This time around, Baaghi 4 is directed by Kannada filmmaker A. Harsha and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala's team.
Tiger returns as the lead, joined by Sonam Bajwa and Sanjay Dutt (playing the villain).
After some recent box office misses for the studio, they're betting big on this action-packed sequel—so expect plenty of stunts and adrenaline.