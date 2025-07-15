Tiger Shroff teases Baaghi 4's upcoming release Entertainment Jul 15, 2025

Tiger Shroff just let fans know the Baaghi 4 teaser is dropping soon—and yes, he sees how hyped (and a bit impatient) everyone is.

Sharing a gritty new poster on July 15, he apologized for the wait and promised an official update this month.

The film itself hits theaters September 5, 2025.