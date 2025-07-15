'Su From So' trailer: A hilarious horror comedy by Raj B Shetty and JP Thuminad
The trailer for "Su From So," JP Thuminad's Kannada directorial debut, just dropped.
Set in a tight-knit coastal village, the story kicks off when strange knocks send everyone into a panic.
As things get weirder, Ravi Anna (Shaneel Gautham) and his friends try to banish the ghostly "Sulochana from Someshwar," setting up a quirky mix of scares and laughs.
Watch the trailer here
The trailer nails that blend of creepy and comedic—think villagers freaking out one moment and cracking jokes the next.
The coastal backdrop adds to the vibe, while scenes show everyone teaming up with old-school tricks to face down the unknown.
Catch the film on July 25
Produced by Raj B Shetty's Lighter Buddha Films, "Su From So" spotlights new voices like 19-year-old music director Sumedh K and first-time production designer Sushma Naik.
It's all about bringing bold energy to Kannada cinema.
Catch it in theaters from July 25, 2025!