'Su From So' trailer: A hilarious horror comedy by Raj B Shetty and JP Thuminad Entertainment Jul 15, 2025

The trailer for "Su From So," JP Thuminad's Kannada directorial debut, just dropped.

Set in a tight-knit coastal village, the story kicks off when strange knocks send everyone into a panic.

As things get weirder, Ravi Anna (Shaneel Gautham) and his friends try to banish the ghostly "Sulochana from Someshwar," setting up a quirky mix of scares and laughs.