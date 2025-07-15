Next Article
Jiiva collaborates with 'Black' director for new film
Jiiva is reuniting with director KG Balasubramani after their 2024 sci-fi hit Black.
Their new film, currently called Jiiva 46, started filming on July 14 with a traditional pooja ceremony.
The event saw big names like actor Vishal and producer RB Choudhary joining in to show support.
'Rabia Khatoon'—the title of Jiiva 46
Rabia Khatoon leads the cast, joined by Nyla Usha, Aadukalam Naren, and Babloo Prithviraj (fresh from Animal).
The technical crew features Gokul Benoy as cinematographer and RS Satheesh Kumar as editor.
Produced by KR Group, the film hopes to capture the same creative spark that made Jiiva and Balasubramani's last project a success.