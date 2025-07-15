'Rangeen' unveils 1st look: A tale of love and betrayal

'Rangeen' dives into the gray areas of human connection

This show brings together a standout cast—Taaruk Raina and Sheeba Chaddha join the leads—and is getting buzz for its honest take on vulnerability and identity.

As producer Kabir Khan puts it, Rangeen explores "the gray areas of human connection," while the directors promise a bold but empathetic look at relationships that challenges social norms.

If you're into stories that feel both fresh and real, this one's worth checking out.