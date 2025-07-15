'Rangeen' unveils 1st look: A tale of love and betrayal
Rangeen, a new comedy-drama starring Vineet Kumar Singh and Rajshri Deshpande, premieres July 25 on Prime Video.
Produced by Kabir Khan and Rajan Kapoor, and directed by Kopal Naithani and Pranjal Dua, the series blends humor with real talk about love, loyalty, and figuring yourself out.
It's streaming in India and over 240 countries.
'Rangeen' dives into the gray areas of human connection
This show brings together a standout cast—Taaruk Raina and Sheeba Chaddha join the leads—and is getting buzz for its honest take on vulnerability and identity.
As producer Kabir Khan puts it, Rangeen explores "the gray areas of human connection," while the directors promise a bold but empathetic look at relationships that challenges social norms.
If you're into stories that feel both fresh and real, this one's worth checking out.