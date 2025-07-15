England vs India: Will Jofra Archer play at Old Trafford?

England fast bowler Jofra Archer has expressed his desire to feature in the last two Tests of the ongoing series against India . The announcement comes after his successful return in England's 22-run victory at Lord's, which gave the hosts a 2-1 lead in the series. Notaby, Archer returned to the Test setup after over four years. He missed the action due to injuries.

Impressive return Impressive return at Lord's In his comeback match, Archer produced a breakthrough on his third ball, dismissing Yashasvi Jaiswal. He claimed five wickets, including three in the final innings. Archer bowled 39.2 overs at an impressive average speed of over 140kph. He also touched the 150kph mark sporadically. It remains to be seen if his workload will be managed, after a long absence due to serious back and elbow injuries.

Determined spirit Archer expresses his wish to play more Tests Despite the back-to-back nature of the 4th (Old Trafford) and 5th Tests (The Oval), Archer has shown his willingness to continue playing. "I can play the other two if they let me," he said, emphasizing his desire not to lose this series. He also expressed his determination to be part of the Ashes and make it on time for Australia in November.