Intruder breaks into Kriti Sanon-KL Rahul's building; FIR filed

In a shocking incident, a man trespassed into a residential building in Mumbai's Pali Hill area, which is home to many celebrities, including Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon and cricketer KL Rahul . The accused not only entered the premises but also damaged the lift of the high-rise building, reported Mid-Day. He also placed large stones inside the lift and made inappropriate gestures on CCTV cameras.

Details The incident took place on June 19 The incident took place at the residential building located on Nargis Dutt Road, around 1:00am on June 19. The Khar Police Station has registered an FIR and is investigating the matter. The security manager of the society, Umesh Sarate (36), claimed that the man entered through Gate No. 1 in a yellow car and said he was going to a flat on the 17th floor.

Investigation How did he enter the building? A flat owner had previously told security to let his guests in without intercom confirmation. Post this, the security supervisor, Shyam Pandey, allowed the suspect in and directed him to park in the guest parking in basement 2. However, the man parked his car in basement 1 and was then redirected by another guard, Vijay Yadav. He later gave his car keys to a guard named Javed Nawad, claiming he needed to use the washroom.

Suspicious behavior Inappropriate behavior caught on camera After 10 minutes, the man said he wanted to go to an apartment on the 14th floor, but there was no response from the resident when security tried to confirm via intercom. He then insisted that he had to go to the 17th floor again. Sensing something was wrong, the security team escorted him out of the building. The next morning, they found the lift wasn't working, and CCTV footage further revealed his inappropriate behavior.