Ethiopian Airlines flight makes emergency landing in Mumbai

A Mumbai-bound Ethiopian Airlines flight, ET640, made an emergency landing at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) in the early hours of Friday. The incident took place after seven passengers fell ill due to a mid-air depressurization issue. The problem occurred when the Boeing 787 Dreamliner was flying over the Arabian Sea at an altitude of 33,000 feet.

Descent details Rapid descent to a lower altitude Upon detecting the depressurization issue, the pilots decided to make a rapid descent to a lower altitude. The aircraft made an emergency landing at 1:42am. After landing, seven passengers were attended to by the airport's medical team for decompression-related symptoms. One of them was hospitalized due to the severity of their condition.

Safety concerns Similar incident on Air India flight The incident comes just days after a similar episode on June 23, when five passengers and two crew members on an Air India flight from London to Mumbai reported feeling dizzy and nauseous. The cause of their illness is still under investigation. These incidents have raised concerns over aviation safety in India, especially after recent DGCA surveillance checks revealed several violations at key airports.