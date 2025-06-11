British singer Passenger is coming to India in November
What's the story
British singer-songwriter Michael Rosenberg, aka Passenger, known for his hit song Let Her Go, will be performing in India for the first time in November.
The announcement was made by BookMyShow Live on Wednesday.
During his Asia tour, he will perform in Delhi-NCR on November 19, then he'll travel to Mumbai to perform on November 21, and then Bengaluru on November 22.
Tour information
Passenger's tour tickets to go live soon
The performances will take place at DLF CyberHub in Delhi-NCR, Phoenix Marketcity in Mumbai, and Phoenix Marketcity in Bengaluru.
Tickets for Passenger's India leg of the tour will go live on June 17, exclusively on BookMyShow.
Career highlights
Passenger's career so far
Rosenberg shot to global fame with Let Her Go, which was the lead single from All The Little Lights, his 2012 album. The song ended up topping the charts in 19 different countries and became Shazam's second-most searched song of all time.
He has since released 15 studio albums with other popular tracks including Simple Song, Anywhere, Sword from the Stone, and Life's For The Living.