What's the story

An Air India flight from San Francisco to Mumbai via Kolkata encountered a technical issue in one of its engines, leading to the deplaning of passengers during a scheduled stop at Kolkata airport early on Tuesday.

As scheduled, Air India flight AI180, a Boeing 777-200LR, left from San Francisco International Airport.

However, when it arrived at the Kolkata airport at 12:45am, it faced a technical issue with the left engine, delaying take-off from Kolkata to Mumbai.