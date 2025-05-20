What's the story

Gold prices have witnessed a sharp decline, slipping by nearly ₹6,500 from its all-time high of ₹99,358/10gm.

Today, gold June futures contracts at MCX opened lower at ₹92,965/10gm while silver July futures fell to ₹95,172/kg.

The decline reflects the mood in the international market where gold and silver tested higher resistance levels after Moody's downgraded the US credit rating last Friday.

However, the precious metals failed to hold on to the rally.