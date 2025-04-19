Delhi building collapse death toll reaches 11; landlord among deceased
What's the story
The death toll from the building collapse in Delhi's Mustafabad area has risen to 11.
The landlord of the building, 60-year-old Tehsin, is among the dead.
The casualties list also shows that eight of the 11 victims belonged to the same family.
Rescue operations are still underway to find any remaining survivors trapped under debris.
Efforts continue
Rescue operations underway following building collapse
The four-story building collapsed early in the morning around 2:39am, trapping several people under the debris.
Divisional fire officer Rajendra Atwal confirmed that they got a call regarding the house collapse around 2:50am.
"We reached the spot and found out that the entire building has collapsed and people are trapped under the debris," he said.
Official response
Delhi Chief Minister expresses condolences, initiates inquiry
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta expressed grief at the loss of lives in this tragic incident. She ensured that a probe into the reason behind this disastrous collapse has been ordered.
Several agencies, including DDMA, NDRF, and Delhi Fire Services, are involved in search and rescue work at the site.
"I express my deepest condolences to those who lost their lives in this unfortunate accident," she said.