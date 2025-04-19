4 dead after building collapses in Delhi; 10 still trapped
What's the story
At least four people were killed after a four-story building collapsed in northeast Delhi early Saturday morning.
The mishap took place around 3:02am in the Mustafabad area. Around eight to 10 people are still feared trapped under the debris, Sandeep Lamba, Additional DCP, North East District, said.
In total, 14 people were rescued from the site and rushed to GTB Hospital, where four of them were declared dead upon arrival.
Ongoing efforts
Rescue operations underway, cause of collapse under investigation
Rescue operations are ongoing with teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), firefighters, and Delhi Police present.
When asked about the reason behind the collapse, DCP Lamba said they were looking into it.
CCTV footage shared by a local resident shows a large gust of wind and dust sweeping through after the structure fell down around 3:02am on Saturday.
Rescue underway
#WATCH | Delhi: National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) carry out search and rescue operation in the Mustafabad area, where a building collapsed earlier today, claiming the lives of 4 people

8-10 people are still feared trapped, said Sandeep Lamba, Additional DCP, North East…
8-10 people are still feared trapped, said Sandeep Lamba, Additional DCP, North East… pic.twitter.com/nAfSQkmH1q
Other incidents
Recent building collapses in Delhi-NCR region
This incident comes after two separate building and wall collapse incidents in Delhi-NCR last week.
A 67-year-old man was killed when an under-construction wall on the sixth floor of a Madhu Vihar building collapsed.
In another incident, a 13-year-old boy was killed when a newly constructed third-floor balcony of a nearby structure fell on him while he was crossing the street.