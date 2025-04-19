What's the story

At least four people were killed after a four-story building collapsed in northeast Delhi early Saturday morning.

The mishap took place around 3:02am in the Mustafabad area. Around eight to 10 people are still feared trapped under the debris, Sandeep Lamba, Additional DCP, North East District, said.

In total, 14 people were rescued from the site and rushed to GTB Hospital, where four of them were declared dead upon arrival.