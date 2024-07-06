In brief Simplifying... In brief Devastating floods in Assam have claimed 52 lives and impacted over 24 lakh people, with districts like Barpeta and Dhubri being the hardest hit.

The government is actively responding, deploying disaster response forces and setting up relief camps.

The floods have also wreaked havoc on wildlife, with casualties reported in Kaziranga National Park. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Devastating floods wreak havoc in Assam

Assam floods: 52 dead, over 24 lakh affected

By Chanshimla Varah 02:40 pm Jul 06, 202402:40 pm

What's the story The flood situation in Assam has worsened significantly over the past 24 hours, resulting in 52 deaths and leaving thousands homeless. According to news agency ANI, over 24 lakh people across the state have been affected as floods continue to ravage 30 out of the state's 35 districts. The devastation has persisted for a month now, causing loss of lives, damaging infrastructure, destroying crops and leading to loss of livestock.

Personal accounts

Residents share plight amidst Assam floods

Jubbar Ali, a resident affected by the floods, shared his distressing experience with ANI. "Due to erosion, my house was completely destroyed...Now, my family and I are living in another villager's house. We have no home," Ali said. He further revealed that nearly 500 families in the Rowmari Pathar area have lost their lands due to constant erosion and annual floods. Safikul Alom echoed Ali's concerns stating that "almost 100 to 150 houses were destroyed during this cycle of floods."

District impact

Barpeta and Dhubri districts severely affected by floods

The floods have also severely impacted Assam's Barpeta district, affecting nearly 1,40,000 people and submerging 179 villages. Crop losses in the district are reported at around 1,571.5 hectares. Dhubri is another heavily hit district where over 775,721 people have been affected with floodwaters submerging over 63,490.97 hectares of crop area and impacting 3,518 villages across 112 revenue circles. The Brahmaputra River's water level is above the danger mark at several locations according to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).

Government action

State authorities respond to Assam flood crisis

On Friday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited Dibrugarh town to review the flood situation and assured that the government is working diligently to help those affected. The State Disaster Response Force has been deployed alongside the National Disaster Response Force and fire services for rescue operations across the state. Over 500 relief camps have been set up, providing shelter to 25,744 displaced individuals including 106 pregnant women and nearly 4,700 children.

Animal impact

Wildlife also affected by Assam floods

The floods have not only affected human lives but also severely impacted animal life. In Kaziranga National Park, 11 animals have drowned while 65 others were rescued from floodwaters. Dhubri remains the most affected district with 775,000 people suffering from the floods. Over 140,000 people in the district have been displaced and 3,627 have taken shelter in relief camps. According to ASDMA data, over 2.4 million people across 30 districts have been affected by floods till Thursday.