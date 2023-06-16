India

Delhi Police allegedly assaults journalist during Priyanka Gandhi Camp demolition

Written by Ayushi Goswami June 16, 2023 | 05:53 pm 2 min read

The incident reportedly occurred on Friday morning

Newsreel Asia, an Over The Top (OTT) news media platform, has alleged that one of its journalists was physically assaulted by the Delhi Police on Friday morning. The outlet said its journalist, Tej Bahadur Singh, was aggressively handled by three policemen while he was reporting a story on the demolition of shanties at Priyanka Gandhi Camp, a slum cluster in Vasant Vihar of Delhi.

Singh's Twitter post

Delhi Police violated press principles: Outlet

According to Newsreel Asia, despite presenting his press card, Singh was allegedly prevented from reporting and assaulted when he asked about the basis for the restriction. It claimed that while one cop persistently struck Singh's shin, another shoved him, causing him to fall. "The actions of the Delhi Police today were a violation of principles of a free and independent press," the outlet stated.

Police should develop protocols for officers-journalists interactions: Outlet

In its press release, Newsreel Asia further urged the Delhi Police to develop a comprehensive protocol for its officers and constables regarding their interactions with journalists. The platform also cited Article 19(1)(a) of the Indian Constitution, which talks about the freedom of the press, and claimed the police's action against Singh amounted to a violation of this fundamental right.

Delhi HC refused to stop demolition on May 30

The demolition of the slum cluster comes after the Delhi High Court on May 30 refused its stay and directed the exercise to be carried out on June 15. Residents of the Priyanka Gandhi Camp had approached the court challenging its demolition order of May 19, 2023. The land was allotted to National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) in 2020 to construct its headquarters.

Residents not entitled to rehabilitation: DUSIB

The counsel of the petitioners said they were entitled to rehabilitation under the 2015 relocation scheme as the cluster was included in the additional list of 82 slums of the Delhi Urban Shelter Imprisonment Board (DUSIB). However, the DUSIB opposed this argument, saying the additional list did not have any vested rights. Reportedly, the residents have been living at the site for three decades.

