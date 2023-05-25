India

Uttarakhand's 1st Vande Bharat to launch today. Check route, fare

Written by Ayushi Goswami May 25, 2023, 10:57 am 1 min read

The train will start operating regularly from Monday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the Delhi (Anand Vihar)-Dehradun Vande Bharat Express via video conferencing at 11:00am on Thursday. Notably, this will be the first Vande Bharat train to run in Uttarakhand. According to the Railways' website, the train will start operating regularly from Monday. From its route to the ticket price, here's everything you need to know.

Check out Modi's announcement

Distance will be covered in 4 hours 45 minutes

The journey will begin from Anand Vihar railway station in Delhi at 5:50pm and the train will reach Dehradun at 10:35pm. The stoppages midway will be in Meerut, Muzzafarnagar, Saharanpur, Roorkee, and Haridwar. The train number is 22457. On the way back, the train will depart from Dehradun and reach Anand Vihar Terminal at 11:45am.

Train will run all days except Wednesday

The ticket price for an air-conditioned (AC) chair car will cost Rs. 1,065, and for an executive chair car, it will be Rs. 1,890. Moreover, the Vande Bharat Express will consist of eight coaches. Covering a distance of 302km, the train will operate all days of the week except Wednesday.