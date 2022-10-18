India

Uttarakhand: Helicopter crashes near Kedarnath, 7 dead including pilot

Written by Prateek Talukdar Edited by Ramya Patelkhana Oct 18, 2022, 02:02 pm 2 min read

Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority (UCADA) said the exact cause of the accident will be ascertained after a thorough investigation

A helicopter carrying pilgrims crashed near Kedarnath in Uttarakhand on Tuesday morning, leaving seven people dead, including two pilots, said reports. Officials have confirmed that all bodies were recovered from the site of the accident near Garud Chatti during relief and rescue operations. The chopper was carrying the pilgrims from Kedarnath to Phata and crashed soon after the takeoff, reported The Times of India.

Twitter Post Seven people were onboard the chopper

#WATCH | Uttarakhand: A helicopter carrying Kedarnath pilgrims from Phata crashes, casualties feared; administration team left for the spot for relief and rescue work. Further details awaited pic.twitter.com/sDf4x1udlJ — ANI (@ANI) October 18, 2022

Information Snowfall begins at accident site

Bad weather conditions in the area might have caused the helicopter crash, said officials. Reportedly, it has begun snowing at the site and at Kedarnath Dham, too. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Draupadi Murmu, Union Minister of Home Affairs Amit Shah, and Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia, among others, expressed grief over the accident and conveyed their condolences to the bereaved families.

Twitter Post Bad weather to prevail for some hours

Snowing heavily now at crash site , Bad weather to continue next couple of hours



Snowfall starts at Dham also#Uttrakhand #Kedarnath pic.twitter.com/h4GUYN1bOV — Weatherman Shubham (@shubhamtorres09) October 18, 2022

Statement Cause of accident to be ascertained after proper investigation: Official

Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority CEO, C Ravi Shankar, confirmed that all seven people onboard the chopper, including the pilot, died in the crash. He added the incident took place at around 11:40 am. "The chopper [took off] from Kedarnath and was heading toward Guptkashi. The cause of the accident will be known after a proper investigation," Shankar was quoted as saying by ANI.

Twitter Post Here's the list of deceased as identified by officials

Site Helicopter ran into cloudy weather at Garud Chatti

Pictures from the incident showed debris strewn all over the place; the crash also sparked a fire in a forest there. The helicopter was identified as a Bell-407 (registered VT-RPN) belonging to Delhi-based Aryan Aviation, which has a non-scheduled operator's permit (NSOP) for flying. According to preliminary information, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation said the chopper ran into cloudy weather at Garud Chatti.