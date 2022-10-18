India

J&K: UP migrant laborers killed in grenade attack; terrorist held

Written by Prateek Talukdar Oct 18, 2022, 10:30 am 2 min read

The laborers were rushed to the hospital but they succumbed to the injuries (Representative image)

Two migrant laborers hailing from Uttar Pradesh were killed in a grenade attack in the early hours of Tuesday in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district, where terrorists earlier shot dead a Kashmiri Pandit on Saturday. Following the incident, a manhunt was launched by cordoning off the area, which led to the arrest of a "hybrid" terrorist within hours of the attack. Here's more.

Context Why does this story matter?

J&K has been witnessing increased targeted killings since the second half of 2021.

A majority of Kashmiri Pandit employees are demanding relocation to Jammu until the situation in Kashmir improves.

Over 40 have been killed as a result of targeted attacks this year, including KPs and security officials.

As per official data, nearly 30 migrant workers have been killed in targeted attacks since 2017.

Information Accused threw grenade while laborers were asleep

The incident occurred in Shopian's Herman village, where terrorists reportedly barged into the laborers' rented accommodation and threw a grenade at them while they were asleep. The deceased, Manish Kumar and Ram Sagar, were both residents of Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj district. The Kashmir Zone Police said Imran Bashir Ganie, who is a hybrid terrorist linked to the Pakistan-based banned outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), was arrested.

Twitter Post Kashmir Zone Police tweeted about hybrid terrorist's arrest

Hybrid #terrorist of proscribed #terror outfit LeT Imran Bashir Ganie of Harmen #Shopian who lobbed grenade #arrested by Shopian police. Further #investigation and raids are going on: ADGP Kashmir@JmuKmrPolice https://t.co/nP8xixR8GG — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) October 17, 2022

Definition Who is a hybrid terrorist?

The arrested terrorist is being interrogated while further raids are underway, said Kashmir's Additional Director General of Police (ADGP). To note, hybrid terrorists are "unlisted radicalized people" who help conduct terror attacks and then return to their routine lives without leaving behind any trace.

Twitter Post Search ops continue to be carried out

JK | Search operation underway in Harmen, Shopian where terrorists lobbed hand grenade, killing two non-local labourers Monish Kumar Ram Sagar, last night.



(Visuals deferred by unspecified time) pic.twitter.com/Xw4jmSxrRO — ANI (@ANI) October 18, 2022

Saturday attack Kashmiri Pandit shot dead

Earlier, a Kashmiri Pandit man was shot dead on Saturday by suspected terrorists in the Choudhary Gund area of Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district. The deceased was identified as Puran Krishan Bhat, and he was on his way to an orchard when he was shot. This attack had come just two months after two Kashmiri Pandit brothers were targeted in the same district.