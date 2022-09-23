India

J&K administration stops salary of striking Kashmiri Pandits demanding relocation

Written by Prateek Talukdar Sep 23, 2022, 05:10 pm 2 min read

The employees are striking under the banner of All Migrant (Displaced) Employees Association Kashmir (AMEAK).

The Jammu and Kashmir administration issued orders on Wednesday to stop the salaries of Kashmiri Pandit employees who are on strike demanding better security and relocation outside of the valley. The order is directed to those who were recruited under the Prime Minister employment package. Upset with the order, the striking employees said they would quit the job if their lives are threatened.

Context Why does this story matter?

The employees have been demanding relocation since a spike in the targeted killings of Kashmiri Pandits by terrorists. The strike entered its 134th day on Friday.

The employees began protesting after terrorists killed Rahul Bhat inside his office in Budgam in broad daylight on May 12.

Bhat was also recruited under the PM employment package meant for Kashmiri Pandit migrants.

Information No salary for the month of September

The Deputy Labour Commissioner of Kashmir and the Additional Deputy Commissioner of Anantnag issued orders to stop the salary for the month of September of the employees on strike, reported PTI. Hundreds of Kashmiri Pandit employees returned to Jammu and have been sitting in at the office of the Relief Commissioner while the rest of the employees are protesting at their camps in Kashmir.

Statement Conspiracy against our community: KPs on strike

While the government has assured the striking employees of relocation to safer zones within Kashmir, less than one-fifth of the employees under the package live in secure areas, the Indian Express reported. The employees called the latest order harassment and a conspiracy against their community. They said while they were receiving death threats from terrorists, they were forced to go to work without security.

Package What is the PM employment package?

The PM employment package was aimed at pulling Kashmiri Pandits back to the valley who were a part of the exodus after their targeted killings by terrorists in the 90s. Initially, 3,000 posts were announced in 2008 by then PM Manmohan Singh and later 3,000 more posts were announced. The package was formulated in 2002-04 during former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee's tenure.