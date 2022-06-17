India

Agnipath scheme: Protesters burn trains; vandalism, violence leave 1 dead

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Jun 17, 2022

Protesting aspirants blocked railway lines and torched train carriages in various states.

Protesters on Friday targeted the residences of Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Renu Devi, and Bihar Bharatiya Janata Party President and West Champaran MP Dr. Sanjay Jaiwwal on the third day of the agitation over the Agnipath scheme. Protesting aspirants blocked railway lines and torched train carriages in various states, including Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Telangana, disrupting rail services across the nation.

Telengana and Haryana One killed in Secunderabad in police firing

Meanwhile, in Telangana, a protester was killed, and many others were injured after police reportedly opened fire at the Secunderabad train station. In Haryana, the government has blocked internet in Ballabgarh in Faridabad district, in anticipation of violence in the state. Police said the prohibitory orders under Section 144, barring gatherings of more than four people, have been enforced in Gurgaon.

#WATCH | Telangana: Secunderabad railway station vandalised and a train set ablaze by agitators who are protesting against #AgnipathRecruitmentScheme. pic.twitter.com/2llzyfT4XG — ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2022

Impact Trains cancelled, delayed in several states

According to India Today, many trains have been canceled and delayed in numerous regions of the country as demonstrators attacked railway lines and torched several carriages. Trains were set ablaze in many railway stations throughout Bihar, according to the report. Officials told India Today that more than 100 young men attacked Bihar's Buxar railway station and sat on the tracks.

Details Over 25 protesting students detained at ITO, Delhi

More than 25 students and members of the All India Students' Association (AISA) were arrested on Friday after they staged a demonstration against the Central Government's 'Agnipath' scheme for armed forces recruitment. Students with placards yelled anti-government shouts and squatted between the old Delhi Police headquarters and Gate No. 5 of the ITO Delhi Metro Station. They demanded its quick reversal.

Information Disruption of vehicular traffic in J&K, UP

According to reports, traffic on the Pathankot-Jammu and Jammu-Poonch roads was affected on Friday as candidates demonstrated against the new recruitment policy for the second day in the Jammu region of UT of Jammu and Kashmir. Two highway buses in Varanasi were damaged by youths opposing the program. "Situation is now under control. We are doing patrolling," said an officer.

Protests against #AgnipathScheme continue for the second day in UP. Several parts of West UP were gripped with violence. Lathicharge in #mathura ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/qefuQ6N36r — Amil Bhatnagar (@AmilwithanL) June 17, 2022

Reaction PM Modi can't grasp what public wants: Rahul

Meanwhile, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi slammed the Centre over the scheme. Rahul stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi does not grasp what the public wants. He said the central government launched programs that have been "rejected" by the people. "He can't hear anything except the voice of his 'friends'," Rahul said. Priyanka requested that PM rescind the policy immediately.

24 घंटे भी नहीं बीते कि भाजपा सरकार को नई आर्मी भर्ती का नियम बदलना पड़ा



मतलब, योजना जल्दबाजी में युवाओं पर थोपी जा रही है@narendramodi जी



इस स्कीम को तुरंत वापस लीजिए



एयरफोर्स की रुकी भर्तियों में नियुक्ति और रिजल्ट दीजिए।



सेना भर्ती को (आयु में छूट देकर) पहले की तरह कीजिए — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) June 17, 2022