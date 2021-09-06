Section 144 imposed in Karnal ahead of farmers' protest

Farmers will be gathering in Karnal's New Anaj Mandi on Tuesday morning

Prohibitory orders banning the gathering of people were imposed in Haryana's Karnal district on Monday, a day ahead of a farmers' planned gherao of the mini-secretariat in Karnal over August 28 lathi-charge episode, officials said. The district administration has issued prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC, banning the assembly of five or more people, and traffic advisory with planned route diversions.

Information

Haryana Bhartiya Kisan Union Chief Gurnam Singh Chaduni on Monday said a big panchayat will be held in Karnal on Tuesday, after which farmers will proceed to gherao the mini-secretariat. "Farmers will be gathering in Karnal's New Anaj Mandi on Tuesday morning," he said.

Lathi-charge

Haryana Police had lathi-charged a farmers group on August 28

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of various farmer outfits protesting against the farm laws, has threatened to lay siege to the Karnal mini-secretariat on September 7 if its demands were not met. The Haryana Police had lathi-charged a farmers group disrupting traffic movement on a national highway near Karnal on August 28 while heading toward Karnal to protest against a BJP meeting.

Case

SDM allegedly ordered policemen to 'break heads' of protesting farmers

Over 10 protesters were injured when the Haryana Police had lathi-charged. The SKM had said a murder case should be registered against Karnal Sub-Divisional Magistrate Ayush Sinha, who was caught on tape allegedly telling policemen to "break heads" of protesting farmers. In addition, the SKM had also demanded that Sinha should be dismissed from service.

Transfer

Incorrect choice of words used by Sinha: Haryana CM

The Haryana government on Wednesday transferred 19 IAS officers, including Karnal SDM Ayush Sinha, who has now been posted as the additional secretary in the Citizen Resources Information Department. Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had earlier admitted that the choice of words used by Sinha, a 2018-batch IAS officer, was wrong but had defended the police action.

Other details

Chaduni had demanded compensation for each of the injured farmers

Chaduni had demanded a compensation of Rs. 25 lakh and a government job for the family of a farmer who died after allegedly sustaining injuries in lathi-charge on Saturday. However, the administration claimed that the farmer was not injured in the police action but died due to a heart attack. Chaduni also demanded compensation of Rs. 2 lakh to each of the injured farmers.